Rockies take long time catching up, then beat D-backs

Ryan McMahon’s solo home run in the top of the ninth inning proved just enough to push the Colorado Rockies past the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Saturday night in Phoenix.

The Rockies evened the three-game series, with the rubber match to be played Sunday afternoon.

Colorado trailed 2-1 going into the eighth, but Elehuris Montero, who was playing in his 16th game, tied the score with his first career home run. It came against losing pitcher Ian Kennedy (4-5). Montero finished the night 2-for-3.

Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly and his Rockies counterpart, Antonio Senzatela, each surrendered two runs over seven innings. The former allowed seven hits and a walk while striking out five, and the latter gave up nine hits and no walks. He fanned two.

The win went to Carlos Estevez (3-4), who gave up one hit while pitching a scoreless eighth inning. Daniel Bard struck out one in a clean ninth inning for his 23rd save.

Christian Walker got the Diamondbacks on the board in the first inning, grounding a single to right that scored Marte, who doubled with two outs.

The Rockies tied the game in the seventh on C.J. Cron’s double and Randal Grichuk’s RBI single. The tie lasted only until the bottom of the inning, however, when Daulton Varsho launched his 16th home run of the season, a solo shot to right field.

Marte, Walker and Carson Kelly had two hits apiece for the Diamondbacks, who out-hit the Rockies 10-8. The home run was McMahon’s 10th of the season.

The Rockies won for the second time in three games, but the spurt followed a five-game losing streak. The Diamondbacks have lost two of three and six of eight.

–Field Level Media