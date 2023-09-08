Rockies sign RHP German Marquez to 2-year extension

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies agreed to a two-year contract extension with veteran right-hander German Marquez.

Terms of the deal announced on Friday were not disclosed. It covers the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

“German has been an integral part of the Rockies organization both on and off the field since his first Major League season in 2016,” said Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt. “We are excited to secure German’s future in Denver with this extension and can’t wait to see him back out on the mound.”

Marquez, 28, landed on the injured list on May 2 with a right elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.

Colorado did have a $16-million contract option on Marquez for 2024 with a $2.5-million buyout. He signed a five-year, $43-million deal with the Rockies in April of 2019.

Colorado’s Opening Day starter was 2-2 with a 4.95 ERA in four starts this season, the last one coming on April 26.

Marquez is 65-56 with a 4.41 ERA in 176 games (173 starts) since his debut with the Rockies in 2016. He made the All-Star team in 2021 and need only three strikeouts to break the franchise’s career record held by Jorge De La Rosa (985).

