Rockies shortstop Trevor Story departs with arm tightness

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story left the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader with the host New York Mets due to arm tightness, the team said.
Story was 1-for-3 in the first game of the doubleheader and started the second game but was removed in the bottom of the fourth inning.
He batted twice before leaving, including a walk.
Story is batting .255 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 51 games this season.
The six-year veteran is two RBIs shy of 400 for her career. The two-time All-Star has smacked 139 homers, including a high of 37 in 2018.
–Field Level Media