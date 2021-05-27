Rockies shortstop Trevor Story departs with arm tightness

May 27, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) blows a bubblegum bubble while fielding his position during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story left the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader with the host New York Mets due to arm tightness, the team said.

Story was 1-for-3 in the first game of the doubleheader and started the second game but was removed in the bottom of the fourth inning.

He batted twice before leaving, including a walk.

Story is batting .255 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 51 games this season.

The six-year veteran is two RBIs shy of 400 for her career. The two-time All-Star has smacked 139 homers, including a high of 37 in 2018.

–Field Level Media