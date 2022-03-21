Rockies, Ryan McMahon agree to six-year, $70M extension

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and infielder Ryan McMahon agreed to a six-year contract extension on Monday.

The deal is worth $70 million, according to multiple reports.

McMahon started at third base for the Rockies last season and hit 23 homers and drove in a career-best 86 runs in 151 games. He slashed .254/.331/.449 as the replacement for the departed Nolan Arenado.

The 27-year-old McMahon again will be Colorado’s primary third baseman this season despite the recent signing of Kris Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million deal. Bryant is slated to see most of his action in left field.

McMahon’s extension calls for a $5 million salary this season, followed by $9 million in 2023, $12 million in 2024 and ’25, and $16 million in 2026 and ’27.

McMahon reached the majors with the Rockies in 2017 and has a .243 career average with 61 homers and 215 RBIs in 452 games. He smacked a career-best 24 homers in 2019 when he saw most of his action at second base.

