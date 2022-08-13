Rockies pitcher Alex Colome (elbow) placed on IL

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies placed right-hander Alex Colome on the 15-day injured list with elbow soreness.

The move is retroactive to Aug. 12.

Colome, 33, is 2-6 with a 4.68 ERA in 46 relief appearances this season. He has four saves.

The 10-year veteran is 34-33 with a 3.24 ERA and 159 saves in 439 career appearances (19 starts) with the Tampa Bay Rays (2013-18), Seattle Mariners (2018), Chicago White Sox (2019-20), Minnesota Twins (2021) and Rockies.

Colorado recalled right-hander Justin Lawrence from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.

Lawrence, 27, is 1-1 with a 5.60 ERA in 16 appearances with the Rockies this season. He has appeared in 35 career games — all in relief — in two seasons with the Rockies and is 2-1 with a 7.08 ERA.

–Field Level Media