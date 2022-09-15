Rockies release RHP Jhoulys Chacin

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies released right-handed pitcher Jhoulys Chacin on Thursday.

Chacin, 34, debuted with the Rockies in 2009 and spent five-plus seasons with the team. He returned to Colorado last year as a reliever.

He was 4-2 with a 7.61 ERA in 35 relief appearances this season. He struck out 37 batters, walked 21 and surrendered 40 earned runs in 47 1/3 innings.

Chacin owns an 85-91 record with a 4.18 ERA in 338 career appearances (227 starts) with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and Rockies.

–Field Level Media