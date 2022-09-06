fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published September 6, 2022

Rockies reinstate Yonathan Daza (shoulder) from IL

Sportsnaut
Aug 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Yonathan Daza (2) reacts after walking against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies reinstated outfielder Yonathan Daza (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and placed infielder Jose Iglesias (contusion) on it.

Daza, 28, has been out since Aug. 11 after suffering a left shoulder separation. He’s batting .299/.345/.367 with a home run and 40 runs in 90 games this season.

Iglesias’ move to the IL is retroactive to Monday. He suffered a right hand contusion.

Iglesias is batting .300 with three home runs 47 RBIs and 48 runs in 114 games this season.

–Field Level Media

Share: