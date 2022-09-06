Rockies reinstate Yonathan Daza (shoulder) from IL

Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies reinstated outfielder Yonathan Daza (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and placed infielder Jose Iglesias (contusion) on it.

Daza, 28, has been out since Aug. 11 after suffering a left shoulder separation. He’s batting .299/.345/.367 with a home run and 40 runs in 90 games this season.

Iglesias’ move to the IL is retroactive to Monday. He suffered a right hand contusion.

Iglesias is batting .300 with three home runs 47 RBIs and 48 runs in 114 games this season.

–Field Level Media