Rockies rally to clip Padres, 5-4

Ryan McMahon homered off Padres reliever Luis Garcia with one out in the eighth inning Saturday night to give the host Colorado Rockies a 5-4 victory and ninth straight win over San Diego in Denver.

McMahon’s drive into the right-field seats was the Rockies third homer of the game. C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon earlier hit two-run homers off Padres starter Nick Martinez. It was McMahon’s fifth homer of the season.

The win was also Colorado’s fourth straight against the Padres and it knocked San Diego out of the National League West lead.

Alex Colome (2-0) worked a perfect eighth inning to earn the win. Daniel Bard gave up a lead-off double to Ha-Seong Kim in the ninth and issued a one-out walk. But he struck out Manny Machado (who homered earlier) and then retired Luke Voit on a grounder to record his 14th save.

Garcia (4-4) took the loss.

Starting pitchers Martinez and German Marquez of the Rockies both departed with the score tied 4-4 with near-identical lines for five innings. Each allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks. Marquez had seven strikeouts, Martinez one.

The Rockies jumped off to a 2-0 lead in the first when Cron followed a two-out double by Blackmon with a two-run homer — his 17th homer of the season. It was Cron’s third, two-run shot against the Padres in two games.

San Diego scored once in the third on an RBI single by Voit.

The Padres then took a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth. Jake Cronenworth doubled with one out and scored on Machado’s two-run homer, his 12th of the season. Voit followed with a double and scored on Nomar Mazara’s RBI groundout.

The lead was short-lived.

Yonathan Daza opened the fifth with a single and scored on Blackmon’s two-run homer. Blackmon’s 11th homer was his second hit of the game and he scored two runs. Cronenworth (two runs), Machado and Voit all had two hits for the Padres, who lost a second straight game.

