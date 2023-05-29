Rockies place OF Charlie Blackmon on bereavement list

Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Charlie Blackmon on the bereavement list Monday, while third baseman Elehuris Montero was added to the active roster.

Blackmon, 36, is batting .287 with five home runs and 23 RBIs in 48 games this season. He is a career .296 hitter with 212 home runs and 732 RBIs in 1,452 games over 13 seasons with the Rockies.

Montero, 24, was batting .255 with one home run and five RBIs in 16 games with Colorado earlier this season.

Also on Monday, the Rockies reinstated left-hander Ryan Rolison (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque. Right-hander Ryan Feltner (skull fracture) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

–Field Level Media