Published May 16, 2022

Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela leaves game with injury

Sportsnaut
May 10, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela left Monday’s start against the San Francisco Giants with a lower back strain, the team announced.

Senzatela, 27, tossed two scoreless innings against San Francisco and tied a season high with three strikeouts before departing with a 1-0 lead.

The right-handed Senzatela (2-2, 4.55 ERA) made his seventh start of the season and second straight against the Giants.

In six major league seasons, Senzatela has a 38-37 record with a 4.85 ERA.

— Field Level Media

