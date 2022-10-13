Rockies part ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies parted ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan and reassigned third base and infield coach Stu Cole to a minor league position on Thursday.

Manager Bud Black and the remainder of the coaching staff return for the 2023 season.

Magadan, 60, joined the Rockies in 2018 after serving as the hitting coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres.

The Rockies (68-94) finished sixth in the majors in team batting average (.254) in 2022 but were tied for 22nd in home runs (149).

Cole, 56, has been coaching with Colorado since the 2013 season. He has been with the Rockies organization since 1995.

–Field Level Media