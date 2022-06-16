Rockies option outfielder Sam Hilliard to Triple-A Albuquerque

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

After a slow start to the season, Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Hilliard, 28, was batting just .161 with a .506 OPS through 41 games with two home runs and 12 RBIs. He did not play in the Rockies’ 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

In parts of the past four seasons with the Rockies, Hilliard is a career .211 hitter with a .730 OPS and has 29 home runs with 69 RBIs.

A corresponding roster move was not announced after Thursday’s game. Colorado plays host to the San Diego Padres on Friday.

–Field Level Media