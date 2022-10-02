Rockies notch solid win over Dodgers

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Rodgers homered, German Marquez tossed six strong innings, and the visiting Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 on Sunday.

Michael Toglia and Sean Bouchard had two hits each and Daniel Bard struck out six over the final two innings to pick up his 33rd save for Colorado (66-93).

Trayce Thompson had two hits for the Dodgers (110-49), who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

The Rockies had lost three straight and nine of their last 10 against Los Angeles but held the NL West opponent to its lowest total in the season series since Chad Kuhl tossed a shutout on June 27.

Marquez wasn’t as dominant as Kuhl but he kept the Dodgers off balance for six innings. He allowed only one run on a hit, struck out eight and walked three before departing in his last start of the season.

Rodgers gave Marquez an early lead when he crushed Tyler Anderson’s 88 mph fastball to dead center to give Colorado a 1-0 lead in the first inning. It was Rodgers’ 12th homer of the season.

Anderson (15-5) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out 10 in five innings. He didn’t walk anyone.

It stayed that way until the third inning. Yonathan Daza singled and Ryan McMahon’s two-out double to left gave the Rockies a 2-0 lead.

Los Angeles finally got a baserunner when Gavin Lux led off the bottom of the third with a walk and moved to third on a single by Thompson. Cody Bellinger hit a sacrifice fly to center to bring home the only run.

Marquez limited the damage by inducing a lineout by Trea Turner and then struck out Freddie Freeman to end the inning.

Marquez (9-13) retired 12 of the last 14 batters he faced, with two batters reaching by a walk.

Colorado added a couple of insurance runs in the ninth. Randal Grichuk led off with a triple and scored on a double by Bouchard, who moved to third on a single by Toglia. Ezequiel Tovar singled to drive in the final run.

–Field Level Media