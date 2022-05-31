Rockies-Marlins postponed; doubleheader set for Wednesday

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies’ home game against the Miami Marlins set for Tuesday was postponed due to rain in Denver, Col.

The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a traditional doubleheader starting at 3:10 p.m. EST (1:10 local). Game 2 will begin no later than 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The Rockies beat the Marlins 7-1 Monday in the first of a three-game series. German Marquez was scheduled to start for Colorado, while Miami had not named a starter.

Pitching plans for Wednesday’s doubleheader were not yet public.

–Field Level Media