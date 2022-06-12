Rockies cruise past Padres, earn split of twin bill

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The visiting Colorado Rockies jumped on Padres rookie starter MacKenzie Gore for six runs in 2 1/3 innings Saturday night en route to a 6-2 win and a split of a day/night doubleheader in San Diego.

The Padres earned a 2-1, 10-inning walk-off win in the opener when ghost runner Manny Machado scored from second on a wild pitch and a throwing error by Rockies catcher Elias Diaz with two out.

Rockies pitchers held the Padres to seven hits over the two games.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (2-5) held the Padres to two runs on three hits, with two walks and three strikeouts over six innings to win the nightcap.

Gore (4-2) entered the second game with a 1.50 ERA, which led all Major League rookies. He gave up six runs on five hits and four walks, with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings in the second-shortest start by a Padre this season. His ERA climbed to 2.50.

The Rockies took a 1-0 lead against Gore in the second inning of the nightcap, then blew it open with five runs in the third, thanks to four straight hits to open the inning.

Yonathan Daza opened the second with an infield single and came around to score as Gore issued three straight walks with two out.

Brendan Rodgers opened the third with a double and scored on C.J. Cron’s ensuing single. Singles by Daza and Randal Grichuk brought Cron home. Daza scored to make it 4-0 on Ryan McMahon’s sacrifice fly.

Gore departed after walking Garrett Hampson in a second straight inning before Diaz greeted reliever Craig Stammen with an RBI single. Hampson scored on a groundout by Charlie Blackmon.

Luke Voit drove in both Padres runs on a fourth-inning groundout and a sixth-inning double.

