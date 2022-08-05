Colorado Rockies claim pitcher Dinelson Lamet off waivers

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies claimed right-hander Dinelson Lamet off waivers Friday from the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers acquired Lamet in a Monday trade with the San Diego Padres and designated him for assignment on Wednesday.

Lamet, 30, was 0-1 with a 9.49 ERA in 13 relief appearances for San Diego this season. He went 15-19 with a 4.08 ERA in 82 games (56 starts) with the Padres since making his debut in 2017. He has 410 strikeouts in 315 2/3 innings.

Colorado manager Bud Black was serving in the same role for the Padres when they signed Lamet out of the Dominican Republic in 2014.

On Monday, Lamet was part of the trade that brought Milwaukee closer Josh Hader to San Diego. The Brewers also received left-hander Taylor Rogers, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and minor league right-hander Robert Gasser.

Lamet finished fourth in the National League Cy Young Award voting during the abbreviated 2020 season after going 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 12 starts. He fanned 93 and walked 20 in 69 innings.

The Rockies designated right-hander Ashton Goudeau for assignment to make room for Lamet.

–Field Level Media