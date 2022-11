Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Suter, 33, was 5-3 with a 3.78 ERA in 54 appearances out of the Milwaukee bullpen in 2022.

He has spent his entire seven-year career with the Brewers, compiling a 36-19 record and a 3.51 ERA across 196 games (39 starts).

Milwaukee drafted Suter in the 31st round in 2012. He played collegiately at Harvard.

