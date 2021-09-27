Rocket Mortgage extends PGA Tour event sponsorship through 2027

Troy Merritt hits out of 15th bunker during the second round of sudden death playoff of Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit will continue through 2027 after the company and the PGA Tour reached an agreement to extend its sponsorship.

Charitable proceeds from the event fund the Changing the Course initiative. It aims to end the digital divide in Detroit by providing technology, internet access and digital literacy training to residents within a 15-minute walk of where they live.

“The Rocket Mortgage Classic is an unparalleled opportunity to highlight all the great work taking place in Detroit, one of the great sports towns in America, and we’re excited to continue our partnership with Rocket Mortgage and the Rocket Mortgage Classic through 2027,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said Monday in a statement. “Thanks to today’s extension, the Rocket Giving Fund will continue to provide significant technological benefits for the citizens of Detroit.”

Rocket Mortgage has been a PGA Tour partner since 2014, first with the Quicken Loans Nationals in the Washington, D.C., area from 2014-18, then shifting to Detroit in 2019.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic has raised nearly $4 million for Detroit organizations since its inception in 2019.

The 2022 event is set for July 28-31 at the Detroit Golf Club.

–Field Level Media