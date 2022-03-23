Rocket League Winter Major caps Winter Split

Credit: Rocket League Esports

The Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Winter Major begins Friday with 15 teams competing in a five-day competition.

The event begins with three groups of four teams and one group of three teams playing in a round-robin format. Sandrock Gaming was forced to withdraw from the competition after being unable to secure the proper visas to travel to Los Angeles.

Winter Major Team Update pic.twitter.com/ylZuwwRr30 — Rocket League Esports (@RLEsports) March 22, 2022

The teams that finish first in their group will be seeded into the Upper Bracket, while the second-place teams will be seeded in the Lower Bracket. All other teams will be eliminated.

The 12 teams that advance from group play will compete in a modified double-elimination playoff bracket.

The event began Friday without a live audience at the FaceIt Studio. Competition moves to the YouTube Theater in front of a live crowd on Satirday.

This is the first LAN event for the RLCS since the Season 8 World Championship.

TEAMS

Asia-Pacific

–Detonator

Europe

–Dignitas

–Endpoint

–Evil Geniuses

–Team BDS

–Team Queso

North America

–FaZe Clan

–G2 Esports

–NRG

–Spacestation Gaming

–Version1

Oceania

–Pioneers

–Renegades

South America

–FURIA

–Team Secret

–Field Level Media