Robin Lehner, Golden Knights slam door on Caps in shutout

Jan 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) takes a shot against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Robin Lehner made 34 saves for his first shutout of the season and the visiting Vegas Golden Knights extended their road win streak to seven games with a 1-0 victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

It was the 17th career shutout for Lehner. Michael Amadio, playing in his 200th NHL game, scored his first career game-winning goal for Vegas.

The win was the second straight for Vegas, its first two-game win streak this month.

Vitek Vanecek stopped 28 of 29 shots for the Capitals, who dropped to 3-5-2 over their last 10 games. It marked the first time this season that Washington was shut out.

Vegas, playing the opening game of a four-game eastern road trip that also includes stops at Carolina, Florida and Tampa Bay, took a 1-0 lead at the 5:29 mark of the second period on Amadio’s fourth goal of the season.

Brett Howden fired a one-timer from the left point that Vanecek stopped with his left pad, but the puck trickled behind him into the center of the crease where Amadio easily tapped it into the open net.

Washington had an excellent chance to tie it midway through the period when Evgenii Dadonov was called for interference and Brayden McNabb then picked up a delay-of-game penalty for firing the puck into the stands three seconds later to give the Capitals a five-on-three power play for 1:57.

But Lehner turned away all three shots he faced on the man advantage, the final one a trademark blast from the left circle by Alex Ovechkin that bounced off the keeper’s mask.

The Capitals, who finished 0-for-5 on the power play, nearly tied it early in the third period but Dmitry Orlov, back after serving a two-game suspension, hit the crossbar with a deflection while Nolan Patrick was in the box for tripping Ovechkin. Lars Eller also clanged a wrist shot off the crossbar in the second period for Washington.

–Field Level Media