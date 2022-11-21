Robert Saleh: Jets yet to decide QB1 after Zach Wilson clunker

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

With Zach Wilson firmly under the microscope in the Big Apple, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday afternoon that he has yet to decide who will start at quarterback Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Wilson had his worst performance of the season Sunday in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. The second-year quarterback completed 9 of 22 passes for just 77 yards and ran three times for 26 yards.

He caught heat after the game when he was asked if he thought he let the Jets’ defense down. The heat came because of his one-word answer: “No.”

Saleh said Monday he informed Wilson that his status as New York’s starter was uncertain. Mike White and Joe Flacco are the other quarterbacks on the Jets’ 53-man roster.

“We’re keeping everything on the table over the next couple of days,” Saleh said.

The coach defended the former No. 2 overall draft pick from some of the off-the-field criticism, saying, “I don’t think Zach lacks in leadership.”

Wilson missed the first three games of the season while recovering from a preseason knee injury. The Jets won the first four games he started upon his return but are 1-2 since, with both losses coming to New England.

Wilson has completed 55.6 percent of his passes this year – matching last season’s rate – and has 1,279 passing yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. His career touchdown-to-interception ratio through 20 career games is 13:16.

The Jets (6-4) are in the thick of the AFC playoff race and are just one game behind the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, the AFC East co-leaders. New York owns a win over both Miami and Buffalo.

–Field Level Media