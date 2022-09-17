Robert Karlsson, Jeff Maggert lead Sanford International

Credit: Caitlyn Jordan/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jeff Maggert and Sweden’s Robert Karlsson are parked atop the leaderboard Saturday after two rounds of the Sanford International in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Karlsson followed his opening round 62 with a 68 in the second round to join Maggert at 10-under-par 130 at Minnehaha Country Club. Maggert fired a 4-under 66 to earn his spot at the top.

Karlsson and Maggert tied the low 36-hole score in tournament history.

Maggert birdied three of his last four holes to finish with five overall against one bogey.

“I hit it well all day,” Maggert said. “I was just — a lot of putts just missing early in my round, just a lot of putts rolling right over the edge and not going in and then just got a couple to go in on the back nine there and got a little confidence going.”

Rocco Mediate shot 67 to head into Sunday’s final round solo third at 9 under. Another five players are clustered at 8 under in a tie for fourth.

Karlsson opened with a bogey, carded two birdies and then bogeyed again on the front nine. He would card two birdies on the back.

“It was a windy day, different wind direction as well, but yesterday the course was there for the taking, hardly no breeze at all, greens were perfect, a bit softer than today,” Karlsson said. “So this golf course is not that easy if it’s windy. Some of the greens are really tricky and it’s not so easy to hit those little areas you need to hit if it’s really windy. It’s kind of a tricky day out there today.”

Stricker fired a 64 Saturday to vault 32 spots up the leaderboard to join the cluster at 8 under for the tournament. Stricker turned in a clean card, notching six birdies for the day.

“Made a couple of bombs,” Stricker said. “I made two putts that probably totaled 100 feet on No. 5 and then on No. 7, so that really kind of kept the round going and provided that boost. Those are holes I was just trying to make a par on and get out of there and I ended up making birdies.”

–Field Level Media