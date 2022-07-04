Robert Griffin III ready to play, hoping for NFL call

Robert Griffin III is 32 years old, which is younger than seven current starting quarterbacks in the NFL, yet he was out of the league entirely last season. But he’s been largely on the sidelines since 2016.

His career started off extremely well, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2012, before knee injuries and concussions greatly impacted his career. But back in 2012, RGIII was the bee’s knees.

Unfortunately, Griffin started 15 games his first year, 13 in his second, seven in his third season, and five the next. He’d only start two more games in his career. For all the quarterbacks who linger for several seasons as a backup, one would think RG3 would always be able to get a gig, until he no longer has the desire.

Robert Griffin III staying in shape

Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

But yet that hasn’t been the case. For his part, Robert Griffin III is staying ready, hoping for another phone call from an NFL team. Ideally one that ends with a workout opportunity and, hopefully a chance to sign a contract.

Robert Griffin III stats: 63% completion rate, 9,271 passing yards, 43 TD, 30 INT, 1,809 rushing yards, 10 TD

In a recent interview with Christopher Williams, RGIII mentioned a desire to get back to the NFL, stating that he’s been working out and training every day.

“I am ready to go right now. I train every day. I throw and workout. I know what it takes to get my body ready and I am doing those things. Yes, it is a little bit tougher when you are flying around everywhere doing stuff for TV, but when you really want something, you make it work. So, if I get that call this year, next year, or five years from now I will be ready to play” Robert Griffin III on NFL hopes

As he alludes to, Griffin currently works for ESPN as an analyst, covering both college football and the NFL. But it’s clear, if an NFL team gives him another chance, he wouldn’t hesitate to jump at the offer.

Related: Robert Griffin III wants to sign with Dallas Cowboys