Detroit Pistons executive Rob Murphy on leave amid misconduct allegations

Elaine Cromie, Detroit Free Press

Rob Murphy was promoted to Detroit Pistons assistant general manager to work under GM Troy Weaver back in June. Within months, the long-time collegiate head coach could be out of a job.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Murphy has been placed on leave amid an investigation into misconduct allegations. The report notes that said investigation stems from an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee.

This comes following the year-long suspension Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka received after an investigation into an improper relationship with a former team employee.

What to know about Rob Murphy and the allegations

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

According to various reports, Murphy has been away from the Pistons’ organization for over a week. He joined the Pistons’ organization as the franchise’s G-League president and head general manager back in 2021 and seemed to be on an upward trajectory.

Murphy, 50, is a native of Detroit. He began his coaching career at Detroit Central High School in 1996 before ultimately landing as an assistant with Kent State and Syracuse. From 2011-21, he served as the Eastern Michigan head coach, leading the program to a 166-155 record in the process.

“Rob is a trusted friend and more importantly a proven basketball mind. His success at all levels gives me confidence that he will continue to excel as an executive on the professional level.” Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver on the hiring of Rob Murphy

Murphy played a vital role in Detroit selecting Purdue guard Jaden Ivey with the fifth selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. It was considered one of the biggest steals of the annual event.

As for the allegations, they come against a man who has been a central figure in Detroit sports over the decades.