Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend not so sure he’ll stay retired

After Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement for the second time, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN that a return wasn’t out of the question.

Some else in Gronkowski’s orbit isn’t so sure the former tight end is done for good, either.

Camille Kostek, Gronkowski’s girlfriend, said in comments published Monday that she felt as if Gronkowski’s announcement didn’t mean he was walking away from the game forever.

“I think maybe he’ll come back again,” Kostek said prior to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show over the weekend. “I feel like him and Tom (Brady) are just having fun, like, ‘retired, not retired, retired, not retired.”’

Gronkowski announced his latest retirement in June over social media. He previously retired after the 2018 season, but came back to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 after Brady urged him to make a return.

The former second-round pick is a four-time Super Bowl champion and a five-time Pro Bowl selection. He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the New England Patriots before spending two seasons with the Buccaneers.

In 143 career games (128 starts), Gronkowski has 621 receptions for 9,286 yards. He has the third-most touchdowns for a tight end in NFL history with 92.

–Field Level Media