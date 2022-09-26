Agent Drew Rosenhaus responds to rumors of Rob Gronkowski returning in 2022

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski reportedly attended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 3 loss, watching Tom Brady and his former teammates struggle to move the football. It sparked speculation and rumors that the future Hall of Fame tight end could come out of retirement for a second time to help Brady.

Tampa Bay could certainly use Gronkowski right now. While Mike Evans returns in Week 4, Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (PCL sprain) are dealing with significant injuries. It’s put Brady in a position where there are few pass-catchers on the field he can trust to consistently make plays.

Rob Gronkowski stats (career): 621 receptions, 92,86 receiving yards, 92 touchdowns

Through the first three games, the Buccaneers’ offense ranks 24th in scoring (16.7 PPG) and 22nd in passing (211.3 YPG). Heading into a Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, Tampa Bay has scored just four offensive touchdowns.

There is a clear need at tight end, especially for someone who Brady knows he can trust to get open. Following the report from JoeBucsFan.com that Gronkowski attended the home opener, many wondered if a return to the field was imminent.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reached out to agent Drew Rosenhaus, who represents the Pro Bowl tight end. Rosenhaus shared that he has received no indication Gronkowski’s return is imminent. However, the most well-known agent in the NFL reaffirmed his belief that unretiring is possible in the future.

“I’m not aware of any change yet, but you know what my thoughts have been about this all along.” Drew Rosenhaus on the possibility of Rob Gronkowski returning in 2022

Gronkowski has stated publicly that he is finished with football for good. However, that sentiment doesn’t seem to be shared by those closest to him. Rosenhaus and Gronkowski’s girlfriend both believe there is a real chance the 33-year-old returns at some point.

The speculation will likely continue for the remainder of the 2022 season. If Gronkowski continues to enjoy retirement, though, the rumors should come to an end in 2023 assuming Brady follows through on his plans to walk away from the NFL for good.