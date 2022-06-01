RNG trade Bin to Bilibili for Breathe

Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Royal Never Give Up traded top laner Ze-Bin “Bin” Chen to Bilibili Gaming on Wednesday, just three days after winning the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational.

Bilibili Gaming sent top laner Chen “Breathe” Chen to RNG in exchange.

Bin, 19, and Breathe, 21, each spent one split with their former League of Legends teams before the trade.

“It was only one split, but in our time together we managed to win LPL and MSI with you. Farewell Bin and good luck with Bilibili Gaming,” RNG posted on Twitter.

Bilibili also released AD carry Zi-Hao “Uzi” Jian on Wednesday. Uzi, 25, had joined Bilibili last December following an 18-month hiatus.

