RNG sweep replays, lead Group B at MSI 2022

Royal Never Give Up won a trio of matches on Friday to move to 3-0 — again — on day four of the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational in Busan, South Korea.

RNG defeated Istanbul Wildcats, PSG Talon and RED Canids in matches that were replayed from earlier in the week. RNG already had defeated all three competitors, but due to what was called a discrepancy in the latency of play, RNG’s wins were set aside.

There are only 11 teams instead of 12 competing in the League of Legends tournament because the LCL is not represented due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Royal Never Give Up are competing remotely due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in China.

Istanbul Wildcats had the opposite result of RNG, dropping all three games to its Group B opponents.

PSG went 2-1 on the day with wins against RED Canids and the Wildcats. RED Canids mustered just the one win against the Wildcats.

The teams are competing for a prize pool of at least $250,000 through May 29.

The group stage consists of a double round-robin in Groups A and B and a quadruple round-robin in Group C. All matches are best-of-one with the top two teams in each group advancing. Stage 2 (Rumble) is a double round-robin and all matches are best-of-one with the top four teams advancing. Stage 3 (Knockout) is a single-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-five.

Group play continues Saturday with nine more matches:

Evil Geniuses vs. G2 Esports

Evil Geniuses vs. ORDER

G2 Esports vs. ORDER

G2 Esports vs. Evil Geniuses

ORDER vs. Evil Geniuses

ORDER vs. G2 Esports

Istanbul Wildcats vs. Royal Never Give Up

Royal Never Give Up vs. PSG Talon

Royal Never Give Up vs RED Canids

Group stage standings:

Group A

1. T1, 3-0

2. Saigon Buffalo, 2-1

3. DetonatioN FocusMe, 1-2

4. Team Aze, 0-3

Group B

1. Royal Never Give Up, 3-0

2. PSG Talon, 3-2

3. RED Canids, 2-3

4. Istanbul Wildcats, 1-4

Group C

1. G2 Esports, 4-0

2. Evil Geniuses, 2-2

3. ORDER, 0-4

–Field Level Media