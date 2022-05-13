Riot reveals locations for two upcoming tournaments

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Riot announced the locations Friday for the next two international events on the 2022 Valorant Champions Tour.

VCT Masters Two will take place in Copenhagen, Denmark, from July 10-24.

The end-of-year Champions final will be in Istanbul from Sept. 2-18.

Get the details on the cities set to host the next two international VALORANT events!https://t.co/ges8qgoghx pic.twitter.com/hxMc1WefUi — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 13, 2022

“Our goal is to see our biggest international events played in front of a live audience and both of these cities provided clear pathways towards this goal, while also providing the best possible guarantee that all qualified teams will be able to safely attend and compete,” Riot said in a news release. “We’re excited to share the initial details of these two events and will be providing more information in the coming weeks.”

Twelve teams will compete at VCT Masters Two and 16 teams will battle at Champions.

–Field Level Media