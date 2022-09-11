Rich Hill helps Red Sox blank Orioles

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Rich Hill’s five scoreless innings allowed an early run to stand up in a 1-0 win for the Boston Red Sox over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon.

Xander Bogaerts drove in Tommy Pham with Boston’s only run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

The top four hitters in the Red Sox (69-72) lineup had one hit apiece.

Hill (7-6) struck out seven across five innings of two-hit, shutout ball for Boston, which won back-to-back games to conclude the three-game series.

The Orioles (73-67) had the potential tying run on base in seven consecutive innings before Boston closer Matt Barnes struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth.

John Schreiber, Matt Strahm and Garrett Whitlock also worked scoreless frames for Boston.

Austin Hays had two of Baltimore’s three hits.

After Boston’s opening run, Orioles starter Kyle Bradish (3-6) didn’t surrender another hit until Rafael Devers lined a leadoff single to left in the seventh.

Bradish allowed just one run on two hits, walked two and struck out three through seven innings.

The Red Sox plated a quick run as Pham lined a leadoff single to right, stole second and advanced on Alex Verdugo’s infield grounder before crossing home plate on the Bogaerts sac fly.

Pham made a leaping catch against the left-field wall to take an extra-base hit away from Ryan Mountcastle, ending a 1-2-3 first inning for Hill.

Hill retired the first five batters he faced before Hays singled through the right side in the second inning for Baltimore’s first hit.

The Boston southpaw got out of two-on jams in the third and fifth. Anthony Santander and Mountcastle struck out to end the latter of those threats.

Two of Hill’s last four starts have been scoreless.

Strahm stranded Rougned Odor (hit by pitch) on third with a strikeout to end the seventh inning.

In the ninth, Verdugo and Bogaerts logged back-to-back singles with one out, doubling Boston’s hit total to that point in the game. A two-out walk to Christian Arroyo loaded the bases

Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story left the game due to left heel pain after grounding into a seventh-inning double play.

The Orioles turned three double plays in the game, which began late after a one-hour, 12-minute rain delay.

