Rhys Hoskins leads early offense again as Phils rout Nats

Rhys Hoskins homered in the first inning for the third straight game and the host Philadelphia Phillies rolled to an 11-5 win against the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.

Matt Vierling and J.T. Realmuto also homered, and Jean Segura had three hits for the Phillies, who scored six runs in the first inning on route to their fourth straight win. They have also won nine of their last 10 games.

Luke Voit homered for the Nationals.

Ranger Saurez (8-5) worked 5 1/3 innings for the win, allowing three runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out five.

Washington starter Patrick Corbin failed to make it out of the first inning for the second time in three starts. He allowed six runs on five hits — including two home runs — and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.

Corbin is 4-16 with a 7.02 ERA and is on pace to become the first major league pitcher to lose 20 games since Mike Maroth went 9-21 for the 2003 Detroit Tigers.

Corbin, who signed a six-year $140 million contract in December 2018, is 15-39 since helping Washington win the 2019 World Series.

The Phillies wasted little time Saturday. With one out in the first, Hoskins hit his 23rd homer of the season to make it 1-0. After Alec Bohm walked, Realmuto flied out, but Nick Castellanos singled and Vierling connected for a three-run homer to left.

After Segura singled, Edmundo Sosa was hit by a pitch and Bryson Stott tripled both runners home to make it 6-0. Kyle Schwarber walked and Jordan Weems came on for Corbin.

Bohm double leading off the second and scored on Realmuto’s triple. Castellanos singled home Realmuto and then scored on a double by Sosa to make it 9-0.

Voit, acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto trade, hit his 14th homer of the season leading off the sixth. Then Joey Meneses walked and Lane Thomas doubled with one out. Both runners scored on a two-out double by Tres Barrera, and Barrera made it 9-4 when he came home on Victor Robles’ infield single.

Realmuto hit a two-run homer in the bottom half of the sixth.

