Pitcher Sergio Romo signs 1-year deal with Blue Jays

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Sergio Romo signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Blue Jays.

Also on Wednesday, the Blue Jays optioned right-hander Shaun Anderson to Triple-A Buffalo and transferred left-hander Tayler Saucedo to the 60-day injured list.

Romo, 39, was designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners last week and subsequently released.

Romo recorded no decisions and an 8.16 ERA in 17 appearances out of the Seattle bullpen. The right-hander was an All-Star in 2013 and won three World Series with the Giants (2010, 2012 and 2014).

Romo is 42-35 with a 3.20 ERA in 815 appearances (five starts) with seven teams.

Anderson, 27, allowed two runs on four hits in one inning of his lone appearance this season with Toronto. He did not record a decision.

Saucedo, 29, is working his way back from a hip injury. He has a 13.50 ERA in four relief appearances without a decision this season.

–Field Level Media