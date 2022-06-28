Revs sign Tommy McNamara to 2-year extension

Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Revolution announced a two-year extension for midfielder Tommy McNamara on Tuesday.

The deal includes an additional club option for 2025 for McNamara, 31, who is playing in his ninth MLS season.

“We are pleased to sign Tommy McNamara to a new contract with the Revolution. Tommy is an invaluable member of our team. He is an intelligent and dependable player who has shown versatility in playing all positions in our midfield,” sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said. “We are thrilled that Tommy will remain a member of our team for many years to come.”

McNamara has one goal and one assist in 17 games (14 starts) this season for New England (6-5-6, 24 points).

He has appeared in all but three games for the Revs since arriving as a free agent during the 2020 campaign.

“I’m very happy to continue my career here in New England and look forward to building on the progress we have made as a team these past two years,” McNamara said. “I am excited to remain a part of the Revolution and look forward to great years ahead with the club.”

He has 19 goals and 26 assists in 192 career matches (135 starts) with Chivas USA, New York City FC, the Houston Dynamo and New England.

–Field Level Media