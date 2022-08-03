Revs G Jacob Jackson recovering from ACL surgery

Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

New England Revolution rookie goalkeeper Jacob Jackson underwent successful surgery to repair his left anterior cruciate ligament, the team said Wednesday.

Dr. Scott Martin performed the surgery on Tuesday at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The team said he will rehabilitate under the guidance of the team’s sports medicine department over the next nine months.

Jackson has been on the MLS matchday roster for four games this season but has spent most of his time with Revolution II in MLS NEXT Pro, posting five shutouts in 14 starts.

He hasn’t played since July 10.

A San Diego native, Jackson started in goal for three seasons at Loyola Marymount, posting a 26-8-8 career record.

The Revolution next play Saturday at Orlando City SC.

