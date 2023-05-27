Revolution score late to earn draw vs. Fire

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jozy Altidore scored in the 83rd minute to help the New England Revolution escape with a 3-3 draw against the visiting Chicago Fire on Saturday night in Foxborough, Mass.

Four minutes earlier, Chicago moved ahead for the second time on Maren Haile-Selassie’s goal, but Altidore’s touch on the receiving end of a corner kick helped the Revolution end their losing streak in thrilling fashion.

New England (7-3-4, 25 points) had lost its past three matches across all competitions — two MLS matches and a U.S. Open Cup fixture.

Chicago (3-4-7, 16 points) got three saves from goalkeeper Chris Brady. Djordje Petrovic had one save for New England. Bobby Wood had a goal and an assist for the Revolution.

Chicago struck first thanks to a New England turnover. Off a teammate’s steal, Xherdan Shaqiri was able to deliver a pass over two defenders’ heads to Georgios Koutsias, who scored on a shot through a defender’s legs to the bottom left corner in the 10th minute.

Shaqiri was on point again in the 22nd minute when he passed it up the left side to Koutsias, who fed it to defender Miguel Navarro. Navarro’s ensuing cross into the box deflected off New England defender Andrew Farrell’s leg and into the net for an own goal.

New England got on the board in the 38th minute after Latif Blessing stole the ball in Chicago’s end. Wood fed Noel Buck, whose left-footed rocket from outside the box got past a diving Brady.

The Revolution earned a corner kick two minutes later and capitalized to draw the game level. Emmanuel Boateng served the kick toward the box, and Christian Makoun headed it over to Wood, whose header touched the net for his team-leading fourth goal of the year.

Chicago’s Brian Gutierrez, who subbed in during the 67th minute, fed Kei Kamara in the box during the 79th minute and Kamara passed it right to Haile-Selassie, whose left-footed shot got past Petrovic.

But Chicago’s joy was short-lived thanks to a corner kick four minutes later. Carles Gil lofted the kick into the box, and Dave Romney headed it toward the far post. The ball slipped past a Chicago defender and Altidore tapped it in at the post.

Both teams had shots at net in the dying minutes but missed wide. New England outshot Chicago 16-9, along with 6-3 in shots on goal.

