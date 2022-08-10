Revolution release midfielder Arnor Traustason

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Revolution terminated midfielder Arnor Traustason’s contract on Tuesday.

The MLS club officially announced the move on Wednesday, calling the separation mutual.

Multiple outlets reported Traustason is signing with Sweden’s IFK Norrkoping.

Traustason, 29, had one assist in 15 matches (five starts) this season.

The Iceland native joined the Revs last season from Sweden’s Malmo FF and registered two goals and seven assists in 29 games (19 starts) for the Supporters’ Shield winners.

The transaction leaves New England with a vacant international slot on the roster.

–Field Level Media