Retired NASCAR driver facing felony charges from Capitol riot

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Tighe Scott was amongst four men from Pennsylvania arrested on Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States capitol.

This is according to a press release by the United States Attorney’s Office of the District of Columbia.

Scott, 75, faces two felony offenses as well as five misdemeanor charges resulting from an alleged confrontation with law enforcement officers inside the capitol building. Authorities claim that Scott was amongst those who entered the building during the riot and physically engaged officers attempting to hold the line of protest outside of the capitol.

He has been accused of striking police riot shields and attempting to rip one out of the hands of an officer.

Scott was charged alongside his son, 48-year-old Jarrett, who faces two felony charges of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers as well as five misdemeanors including entering or remaining in restricted buildings or grounds, engaging in violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.

Also arrested in the state was 56-year-old Scott Slate Jr. and 26-year-old Scott Alex Slater Jr. of Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania. All four are expected to make their initial appearances in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Scott made 89 NASCAR Winston Cup Series starts from 1976 to 1982 with three top-5 and 18 top-10s, his best finish being a fourth at Rockingham in 1979. He contested one full season, 1978, finishing 13th in the final standings.

He also finished sixth in the famous 1979 Daytona 500.

Scott has operated a construction and excavating business since retiring from motorsports in addition to a family garment business founded by his father. He is a native of Pen Argyl Borough, Pennsylvania where he began his racing career in the dirt modifieds and Sprint Cars popularized by the region.