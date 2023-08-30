Reports: Yankees calling up pair of top prospects

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees will be calling up outfielder Jasson Dominguez on Friday for New York’s three-game series against the Houston Astros, multiple media reported Wednesday.

Dominguez is the No. 2 prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline. He is expected to make his major league debut sometime during the series with Houston, per the reports.

After beginning the season at Double-A Somerset, the 20-year-old Dominguez was promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 22. He played in 118 games between the two levels, hitting .265 with 15 homers and 76 RBIs.

Dominguez, a switch-hitter, went 13-for-31 (.419) in his nine games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Multiple reports indicated that the Yankees will also be calling up catcher Austin Wells. MLB Pipeline has Wells as the No. 8 prospect in New York’s organization.

Wells, 24, has cruised through the minors this season, beginning the year with Class-A Tampa of the Florida State League before moving to Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The left-handed-hitting Wells had a .240 batting average with 17 home runs and 72 RBIs in a total of 96 games between all three levels, although he spent most of his time (58 games) at Somerset along with Dominguez.

Dominguez was signed as an international amateur free agent back in 2019, while Wells was a first-round pick (28th overall) in the 2020 draft.

New York also released 27-year-old right-hander Spencer Howard on Wednesday.

The Yankees entered Wednesday in last place in the American League East at 64-68.

–Field Level Media