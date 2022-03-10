Jake Kumerow to re-sign with Buffalo Bills

Jan 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow (15) warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow is returning to the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports Thursday.

Financial terms were not released.

Kumerow, 30, played a career-high 15 games (two starts) in 2021. He caught two passes for 28 yards but is valuable on special teams, playing 69 percent of the snaps.

Kumerow spent three seasons on the practice squads of the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots before catching on with the Green Bay Packers in 2018. He spent two seasons there before joining the Bills in 2020. He has 23 career receptions for 372 yards and three touchdowns.

His cousins are NFL defensive stars Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa.

