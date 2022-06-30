fbpx
Published June 30, 2022

Wizards, Delon Wright reach two-year deal

Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives the ball around Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the first half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards and veteran guard Delon Wright agreed to a two-year deal worth $16 million on Thursday, according to ESPN and NBC Sports Washington.

Wright, 30, played 77 games for the Atlanta Hawks last season, making four starts. He averaged 4.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.

Wright, a first-round pick of the Toronto Raptors in 2015, has played for six teams. The others were the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.

In 411 career NBA games, he has averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals.

The Wizards’ biggest deal of the day was agreeing to a five-year, $251 million contract extension with guard Bradley Beal.

–Field Level Media

