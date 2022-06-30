Wizards, Delon Wright reach two-year deal

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards and veteran guard Delon Wright agreed to a two-year deal worth $16 million on Thursday, according to ESPN and NBC Sports Washington.

Wright, 30, played 77 games for the Atlanta Hawks last season, making four starts. He averaged 4.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.

Wright, a first-round pick of the Toronto Raptors in 2015, has played for six teams. The others were the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.

In 411 career NBA games, he has averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals.

The Wizards’ biggest deal of the day was agreeing to a five-year, $251 million contract extension with guard Bradley Beal.

