Chicago White Sox pick Pedro Grifol as manager

Kansas City Royals assistant coach Pedro Grifol is set to become manager of the Chicago White Sox, with an official announcement delayed until after the World Series.

According to multiple reports, the 52-year-old Grifol and the White Sox are set to finalize the deal to make him the replacement for Tony La Russa.

Grifol was on the Royals’ coaching staff since 2013 and interviewed for the opening in Kansas City. Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro was named Royals manager.

Grifol played collegiately at Florida State and spent nine years in the minor leagues but never reached MLB as a player. He was an All-American catcher in 1991 with the Seminoles and played in the College World Series twice.

Grifol brings a new voice to the White Sox following the sub-.500 season under La Russa in 2022. La Russa encountered health issues late in the season and Miguel Cairo served as interim manager.

Cairo was interviewed to become manager and the White Sox reportedly discussed the opening with former manager Ozzie Guillen, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada and New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza.

