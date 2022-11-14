Reports: West Virginia fires AD Shane Lyons

Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia fired athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday and named Rob Alsop interim AD, according to reports.

Lyons, the school’s athletic director since 2015, hired embattled football coach Neal Brown, whose job status is also considered tenuous. Brown is 21-24 as head coach of the Mountaineers. WVU is 4-6 this season.

Alsop comes from outside the athletic department as university vice president for strategic initiatives and is not viewed as a candidate for the permanent job.

Budget issues were a major factor, ESPN reported, noting Brown’s in-season buyout is around $20 million.

The likely approach for WVU would be allowing Brown to coach the final two regular-season games: Saturday in Morgantown vs. Kansas State and Nov. 26 at Oklahoma State.

