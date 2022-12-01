Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong enters transfer portal

Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Three-year Virginia starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong has entered the transfer portal, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Armstrong enters as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA’s COVID exception from 2020. He also took a redshirt in 2018.

Armstrong thew for 2,210 yards and seven touchdowns against 12 interceptions this past season under first-year head coach Tony Elliott. The Cavaliers eschewed playing the final two games following the tragic shooting deaths of three players last month and finished 3-7 overall.

Armstrong led the Atlantic Coast Conference with 4,449 passing yards and threw 31 touchdowns in 2021.

He leaves Charlottesville with the school’s career records for passing yards (9,034) and touchdown passes (58). He also rushed for 1,267 yards and 20 TDs for his career.

–Field Level Media