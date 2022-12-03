fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published December 3, 2022

Reports: USF set to hire Tennessee OC Alex Golesh

Sportsnaut
Tennessee Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends coach Alex Golesh runs on the field before the Tennessee football season opener game against Ball State in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Kns Utvbs0901
Credit: Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

South Florida is set to make Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh its new head coach, multiple outlets reported Saturday night.

Golesh, 38, would replace Jeff Scott, who was fired in November after a 1-8 start. Special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato finished out the season as interim head coach. The Bulls finished 1-11.

The Volunteers led the nation in total offense and scoring offense under Golesh this past season. Golesh is also a Broyles Award finalist for best assistant coach.

–Field Level Media

Share: