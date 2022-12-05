Tulsa close to hiring Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson as coach

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tulsa is on the verge of completing a deal with Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson to be its new head coach, according to multiple reports.

The NBC affiliate in Tulsa said a deal with Wilson has been completed. Other reports say the two sides are close to completing an agreement.

Wilson, 61, has been the offensive coordinator at Ohio State for the last six seasons. The No. 4 Buckeyes are 67-8 during his time running the offense, heading into the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against top-seeded Georgia on Dec. 31.

Wilson coached Indiana for six seasons from 2011-16 and compiled a 26-47 record. His lone .500 season (6-6) came in his final season.

Tulsa dismissed Philip Montgomery after eight seasons. The Golden Hurricane were 5-7 this season and 43-53 in Montgomery’s tenure.

–Field Level Media