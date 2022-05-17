Reports: Titans reach deal with first-round pick Treylon Burks

Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with wide receiver Treylon Burks, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

The deal reportedly is for four years and $14.4 million and is fully guaranteed. It contains a fifth-year team option.

Burks, 22, played at Arkansas. In his junior season in 2021, he made 66 catches for 1,104 yards with 11 touchdowns and earned first-team All-SEC honors. He was the first Arkansas receiver since 2012 to post a 1,000-yard season.

In three seasons with the Razorbacks, Burks appeared in 32 games and had 146 catches for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns.

–Field Level Media