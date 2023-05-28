Reports: Texas set to add Paul Chryst as special assistant

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Texas is set to hire former Wisconsin and Pitt head coach Paul Chryst as an offensive analyst and special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian, according to multiple media reports on Sunday.

The Longhorns recently added two other special assistants to their staff, per multiple reports: former NFL special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and ex-Portland State defensive coordinator Payam Saadat.

Chryst, 57, posted a 19-19 record as the head coach at Pitt from 2012-14. The former Badgers quarterback then took over the head job at Wisconsin in 2015, where he went 67-26 until he was fired after a 2-3 start to the 2022 season. In each of his full seasons as a head coach, he led his team to a bowl game.

Chryst previously was an assistant coach at Wisconsin in 2002 and from 2005-11. He also had stints as an assistant with West Virginia (1989-90), the World League of American Football’s San Antonio Riders (1991-92), Wisconsin-Platteville (1993), the Canadian Football League’s Ottawa Rough Riders (1994), Illinois State (1995), the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders (1996), Oregon State (1997-98, 2003-04) and the San Diego Chargers (1999-2001).

Texas is coming off an 8-5 season that ended with a 27-20 loss to Washington in the Alamo Bowl.

–Field Level Media