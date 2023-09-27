Reports: Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman (foot) out for season

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman will miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

The Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will roll with Max Johnson under center for Saturday’s showdown against Arkansas (2-2, 0-1) in Arlington, Texas.

Weigman left late in the first half of Texas A&M’s 27-10 victory against Auburn on Saturday with what was thought to be an ankle injury. Further tests revealed “a small fracture in his foot,” per the Houston Chronicle.

Weigman completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 979 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions through four games this season. The 6-foot-3 sophomore also rushed for 63 yards and two scores.

Johnson, who transferred from LSU last season, threw for 123 yards and two second-half touchdowns after coming in to replace Weigman against Auburn.

A 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore, Johnson started 14 games for LSU from 2020-21 and made three starts for Texas A&M last season. He has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 4,627 yards with 42 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

–Field Level Media