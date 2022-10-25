Reports: Texans signing WR Tyron Johnson

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans are signing wide receiver Tyron Johnson to their active roster, ESPN and Pro Football Network reported Tuesday.

Johnson was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. He had been on the practice squad.

The move comes as Texans starting wide receiver Nico Collins is dealing with a groin injury.

Johnson appeared in two games for the Raiders this season without recording a stat. He has 22 career catches for 414 yards and three touchdowns in 24 games (zero starts).

Collins left Sunday’s game against the Raiders and did not return. He had three catches for 33 yards before leaving. He has 18 catches for 305 yards in six games (four starts) this season.

–Field Level Media