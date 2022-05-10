Reports: Texans signing veteran DE Jerry Hughes

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans are signing free agent defensive end Jerry Hughes, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The durable 33-year-old veteran has missed only one game since the 2011 season.

He played all 17 games (16 starts) with Buffalo in 2021 and posted 18 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Hughes has 58 sacks, 82 tackles for loss, 129 quarterback hits, 16 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 184 games (134 starts) with the Indianapolis Colts (2010-12) and Bills.

The Texas native was a first-round pick (31st overall) by Indianapolis in 2010 out of TCU.

–Field Level Media